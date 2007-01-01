12 - Zuguide Movie Trailer

Twelve jurors must decide the fate of a Chechen teenager (Apti Magamaev) who allegedly killed his Russian stepfather. While all signs point to the boy being the killer, one juror (Sergei Makovetsky) votes for aquittal. With the knowledge that they hold a life in their hands, the jurors review every detail of the case to see if they can come to a unanimous decision. Directed by Nikita Mikhalkov. With Mikhail Yefremov, Nikita Mikhalkov, Sergey Garmash, Aleksei Petrenko, Yuriy Stoyanov, Sergei Gazarov, Valentin Gaft, Mikhail Yefremov, Aleksey Gorbunov, Sergei Artsybashev, Viktor Verzhbitsky and Roman Madyanov. Categories: Crime, Drama, Thriller, War, Foreign Film. Year: 2007.
Viktor Verzhbitsky also appeared in Night Watch and Day Watch.
