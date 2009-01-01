Coraline - Zuguide Movie Trailer

After moving from Michigan to Oregon, Coraline Jones (Dakota Fanning), a feisty, adventurous young girl, finds a mysterious door that transports her to a parallel world. There, Coraline finds alternate versions of her mother (Teri Hatcher) and father (John Hodgman) and her eccentric neighbors, Miss Forcible (Dawn French), Miss Spink (Jennifer Saunders) and Mr. Bobinsky (Ian McShane) and the Cat (Keith David). Where Coraline felt ignored and neglected in the real world, she feels like the center of attention in this strange new land. But, when things start to get a little scary and her alternate mother sets out to keep her trapped in this other world, Coraline will have to use all her strength and courage to get back home. Directed by Henry Selick. Categories: Animation, Family, Fantasy, Based on a Novel. Year: 2009.
Dakota Fanning in Coraline
Dakota Fanning and John Hodgman in Coraline
Dakota Fanning in Coraline
Dakota Fanning in Coraline
John Hodgman in Coraline
John Hodgman in Coraline
Teri Hatcher in Coraline
Coraline
Dakota Fanning in Coraline
Dakota Fanning, John Hodgman and Teri Hatcher in Coraline
Teri Hatcher in Coraline
Ian McShane in Coraline
Coraline
Keith David in Coraline
Keith David and Dakota Fanning in Coraline
