Dark Streets - Zuguide Movie Trailer

Chaz Davenport (Gabriel Mann) is the proprietor of what promises to be the most popular nightclub in town. Although Chaz is surrounded by the music he loves and has his pick of gorgeous women, he also has to deal with the city's constant blackouts and a menacing loan shark, both of which threaten his dream. Making matters worse, Chaz finds himself in a love triangle with Crystal (Bijou Phillips), the club's star performer, and Madelaine (Izabella Miko), a mysterious and seductive new singer. And, when people close to him begin turning up dead, Chaz must decide who he can trust as he's drawn into the city's darkest recesses. Directed by Rachel Samuels. With Elias Koteas, Jarreth J. Merz and Michael Fairman. Categories: Drama, Thriller, Music, Musical. Year: 2008.
Bijou Phillips in Dark Streets
Jarreth J. Merz in Dark Streets
Gabriel Mann in Dark Streets
Izabella Miko in Dark Streets
Elias Koteas in Dark Streets
Izabella Miko in Dark Streets
Bijou Phillips in Dark Streets
Izabella Miko in Dark Streets
Gabriel Mann in Dark Streets
Izabella Miko in Dark Streets
Bijou Phillips in Dark Streets
Gabriel Mann also appeared in Josie and the Pussycats, The Bourne Identity, and The Bourne Supremacy.
Bijou Phillips also appeared in Hostel: Part II.
Izabella Miko also appeared in Coyote Ugly.
Elias Koteas also appeared in The Thin Red Line, Shooter, Zodiac, The Haunting in Connecticut, Two Lovers, Gattaca, Collateral Damage, and Shutter Island.
