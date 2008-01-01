Zuguide In Theaters Recent Dvds Coming Soon Categories My Favorites

Entre les murs - Zuguide Movie Trailer

This drama with a documentary feel was the surprise winner of the top award at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in 2008. Based on the memoirs of François Bégaudeau, a high school teacher in a Paris suburb where most students are minorities, it stars François Bégaudeau himself. He tries to keep order and teach in a school where most students don't feel any connection to the country where they live and rebel against him constantly. Directed by Laurent Cantet. Categories: Drama. Year: 2008.


Entre les murs
Entre les murs

Fran&#231;ois B&#233;gaudeau in Entre les murs
François Bégaudeau in Entre les murs

Fran&#231;ois B&#233;gaudeau in Entre les murs
François Bégaudeau in Entre les murs

Entre les murs
Entre les murs

Entre les murs
Entre les murs

Fran&#231;ois B&#233;gaudeau in Entre les murs
François Bégaudeau in Entre les murs

Entre les murs
Entre les murs

Entre les murs
Entre les murs

Fran&#231;ois B&#233;gaudeau in Entre les murs
François Bégaudeau in Entre les murs

Fran&#231;ois B&#233;gaudeau in Entre les murs
François Bégaudeau in Entre les murs

Paris also appeared in Ocean's Twelve, House of D, Faubourg 36, Mister Lonely, and From Paris with Love.

Entre les murs - Links

 

Patent: 8,132,204

Zuguide is the premier website about movies and actors. Zuguide has the best movie trailers on the internet.