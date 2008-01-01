Entre les murs - Zuguide Movie Trailer

This drama with a documentary feel was the surprise winner of the top award at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in 2008. Based on the memoirs of François Bégaudeau, a high school teacher in a Paris suburb where most students are minorities, it stars François Bégaudeau himself. He tries to keep order and teach in a school where most students don't feel any connection to the country where they live and rebel against him constantly. Directed by Laurent Cantet. Categories: Drama. Year: 2008.



