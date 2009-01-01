G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra - Zuguide Movie Trailer

Dennis Quaid also appeared in Any Given Sunday, Wyatt Earp, The Right Stuff, Playing by Heart, Traffic, The Day After Tomorrow, Vantage Point, Smart People, American Dreamz, Yours, Mine and Ours, The Express, Pandorum, and Legion.

Channing Tatum also appeared in Coach Carter, A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints, Step Up 2 the Streets, Stop Loss, Battle in Seattle, Fighting, Public Enemies, She's the Man, and Dear John.

Marlon Wayans also appeared in Requiem for a Dream, Dance Flick, and Scary Movie.

Sienna Miller also appeared in Layer Cake, Stardust, Casanova, Interview, The Edge of Love, and The Mysteries of Pittsburgh.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt also appeared in Halloween H20: 20 Years Later, Brick, 10 Things I Hate About You, The Lookout, Stop Loss, Miracle at St. Anna, Killshot, (500) Days of Summer, and Uncertainty.

Saïd Taghmaoui also appeared in Three Kings, Vantage Point, O Jerusalem, and Traitor.

Christopher Eccleston also appeared in Gone in Sixty Seconds, The Seeker: The Dark Is Rising, The Others, and Amelia.

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje also appeared in Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls, The Bourne Identity, Get Rich or Die Tryin', and The Mummy Returns.

Rachel Nichols also appeared in P2, Resurrecting the Champ, and The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2.

Stephen Sommers also appeared in The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, Van Helsing, and The Mummy Returns.

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra - Links