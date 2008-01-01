Zuguide In Theaters Recent Dvds Coming Soon Categories My Favorites

Gomorra - Zuguide Movie Trailer

An insider's look at organized crime in contemporary Italy, Gomorra won the Grand Jury at the 2008 Cannes Film Festival. Based on a popular book about Italian crime, this movie does not glamorize the gangster life, but shows the violence and chaos that nevertheless attract young people to this underworld. The title refers not only to the Biblical city, but also to "Camorra," a crime organization that rules Naples like an alternate government. Directed by Matteo Garrone. With Salvatore Abruzzese. Categories: Crime, Drama. Year: 2008.


