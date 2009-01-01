I Love You, Beth Cooper - Zuguide Movie Trailer

Denis Cooverman (Paul Rust) is a nerd who is his high-school valedictorian. During his graduation speech, he tells Beth Cooper (Hayden Panettiere), the most popular girl in the school, that he loves her. She and two of her friends decide to show him the greatest time of his life the night after graduation. The only trouble is, a bunch of creepy jocks are so jealous, they're out to get him. Directed by Chris Columbus. With Jack Carpenter, Shawn Roberts, Lauren London, Alan Ruck, Cynthia Stevenson and Lauren Storm. Categories: Comedy. Year: 2009.
