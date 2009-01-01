Miss March - Zuguide Movie Trailer

After tumbling down the stairs on prom night, Eugene Bell (Zach Cregger) falls into a four year coma. Woken up by his best friend Tucker (Trevor Moore), Eugene learns that his once innocent girlfriend Cindi (Raquel Alessi) has become a Playboy centerfold. To try to win Cindi back, Eugene and Tucker set out on a cross-country mission to gain entry to the Playboy mansion. Directed by Zach Cregger and Trevor Moore. With Craig Robinson, Molly Stanton, Alexis Raben and Eve Mauro. Categories: Comedy. Year: 2009.
