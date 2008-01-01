Mutant Chronicles - Zuguide Movie Trailer

A futuristic story of a world owned by corporations that control a machine that can transform all humans into mutants, the film is about the leader (Ron Perlman) of an ancient brotherhood. He recruits an army of 20 warriors to save the human race. Led by Major Hunter (Thomas Jane), they include Devon Aoki and Anna Walton. John Malkovich plays an evil corporate executive. Can this small band really save the world? Directed by Simon Hunter. With Shauna Macdonald. Categories: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi. Year: 2008.
