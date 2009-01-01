Push - Zuguide Movie Trailer

Hiding in China from a secret US government agency, Cassie Holmes (Dakota Fanning), Nick Gant (Chris Evans), Alyssa English (Camilla Belle) and the other members of a group of young American expats with telekinetic and clairvoyant abilities must band together to fight for their freedom. Using their unique talents, the group faces off with Agent Henry Carver (Djimon Hounsou), a government official with powers of his own. Directed by Paul McGuigan. With Maggie Siff, Cliff Curtis, Joel Gretsch, Neil Jackson and Nate Mooney. Categories: Sci-Fi, Thriller, Action. Year: 2009.
Dakota Fanning in Push
Chris Evans in Push
Dakota Fanning in Push
Djimon Hounsou in Push
Camilla Belle in Push
Dakota Fanning in Push
Chris Evans in Push
Djimon Hounsou in Push
Camilla Belle in Push
Dakota Fanning and Chris Evans in Push
Djimon Hounsou in Push
Camilla Belle in Push
Neil Jackson and Djimon Hounsou in Push
Camilla Belle in Push
Djimon Hounsou in Push
Maggie Siff and Chris Evans in Push
Chris Evans and Camilla Belle in Push
Chris Evans in Push
Dakota Fanning in Push
Neil Jackson in Push
Dakota Fanning also appeared in Uptown Girls, War of the Worlds, Charlotte's Web, Man on Fire, I Am Sam, The Secret Life of Bees, Coraline, and The Twilight Saga: Eclipse.
Camilla Belle also appeared in When a Stranger Calls, The Chumscrubber, and 10,000 B.C..
Chris Evans also appeared in Fantastic Four, Cellular, London, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, Sunshine, The Perfect Score, Fierce People, Street Kings, The Nanny Diaries, and Not Another Teen Movie.
Djimon Hounsou also appeared in Constantine, Stargate, Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life, Gladiator, The Island, Amistad, Blood Diamond, Eragon, Never Back Down, and In America.
Cliff Curtis also appeared in Training Day, The Fountain, Blow, Live Free or Die Hard, Three Kings, Sunshine, Whale Rider, Fracture, 10,000 B.C., Crossing Over, Collateral Damage, and The Last Airbender.
Paul McGuigan also appeared in Wicker Park.
Patent: 8,132,204