Robin Hood - Zuguide Movie Trailer

After the noble King Richard is hypnotized into joining the crusades, the sinister Prince John (Peter Ustinov) takes over the the throne of Nottingham. Aided by Sir Hiss (Terry-Thomas) and the bullying Sheriff of Nottingham (Pat Buttram), Prince John raises the taxes of the defenseless people of Nottingham and puts them in jail when they can't pay their debts. Their only hope is the noble outlaw Robin Hood (Brian Bedford), who hides out in Sherwood forest, robbing the rich and giving to the poor with the help of his faithful friend, Little John (Phil Harris). After spying the beautiful Maid Marian (Monica Evans), his former girlfriend, at an archery tournament, Robin sets out to free his love and return the throne to its rightful owner. Directed by Wolfgang Reitherman. With Carole Shelley and Andy Devine. Categories: Animation, Adventure, Comedy, Family, Music. Year: 1973.



Robin Hood





Robin Hood





Robin Hood





Robin Hood





Wolfgang Reitherman also appeared in The Sword in the Stone.

Robin Hood - Links