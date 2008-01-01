Sunshine Cleaning - Zuguide Movie Trailer

In high school, Rose Lorkowski (Amy Adams) was a popular cheerleader, but now, at 30, she finds herself a single mother working as a maid. In order to get her son into a better school, Rose talks her sister Norah (Emily Blunt), who still lives at home with their father Joe (Alan Arkin), to go into business with her cleaning up crime scenes. Up to their necks in murders, suicides and other messy situations, Rose and Norah build a successful business and find a closeness they've always wanted. Directed by Christine Jeffs. With Jason Spevack, Steve Zahn, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Clifton Collins Jr. and Eric Christian Olsen. Categories: Comedy, Drama, Independent Film. Year: 2008.
Emily Blunt and Amy Adams in Sunshine Cleaning
Amy Adams in Sunshine Cleaning
Emily Blunt in Sunshine Cleaning
Amy Adams in Sunshine Cleaning
Emily Blunt and Jason Spevack in Sunshine Cleaning
Jason Spevack in Sunshine Cleaning
Emily Blunt in Sunshine Cleaning
Steve Zahn in Sunshine Cleaning
Steve Zahn in Sunshine Cleaning
Emily Blunt and Alan Arkin in Sunshine Cleaning
Amy Adams in Sunshine Cleaning
Amy Adams and Alan Arkin in Sunshine Cleaning
Amy Adams in Sunshine Cleaning
Amy Adams in Sunshine Cleaning
