The Edge of Love - Zuguide Movie Trailer

A romantic drama based on the life of poet Dylan Thomas, it stars Matthew Rhys as the hard-drinking poet and Keira Knightley and Sienna Miller as the women who compete for his love. Knightley plays Vera, his first love, whom he left behind years ago. They reconnect when she is a singer in London during World War II. But he is married then to the tempestuous Caitlin (Miller), a free spirit who loves him fiercely. Although they are rivals, the two women form a close friendship. Cillian Murphy plays a soldier who falls in love with Vera. Directed by John Maybury. Categories: Biography, Drama, Romance, War. Year: 2008.
John Maybury also appeared in The Jacket.
Keira Knightley also appeared in Bend It Like Beckham, Domino, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, King Arthur, Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End, Atonement, Pride & Prejudice, The Duchess, The Hole, Pure, and The Jacket.
Sienna Miller also appeared in Layer Cake, Stardust, Casanova, G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, Interview, and The Mysteries of Pittsburgh.
Cillian Murphy also appeared in Batman Begins, Red Eye, Breakfast on Pluto, Sunshine, The Wind That Shakes the Barley, and Cold Mountain.
