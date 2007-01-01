The Education of Charlie Banks - Zuguide Movie Trailer

Charlie Banks (Jesse Eisenberg) is an insecure college student who reconnects with Mick (Jason Ritter), a bully who tormented him when they were kids. Now he is drawn into a strange friendship with Mick, but then he learns that Mick may have committed a horrible crime and isn't sure what to do. The film was directed by Fred Durst, the frontman for the band Limp Bizkit. Directed by Fred Durst. With Eva Amurri, Sebastian Stan, Gloria Votsis and Chris Marquette. Categories: Drama. Year: 2007.



