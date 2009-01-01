The Girlfriend Experience - Zuguide Movie Trailer

This is a provocative film about Christine (Sasha Grey), an ordinary 22-year-old woman living in New York. She has a boyfriend, a personal trainer, who earns $125 an hour. Christine charges $2,000 an hour for her work as a call girl. It's a life she keeps secret from everyone who knows her. A direct, non-judgmental look at what draws a woman to become a prostitute. Directed by the Oscar-winning Steven Soderbergh. With Chris Santos. Categories: Comedy. Year: 2009.
Sasha Grey in The Girlfriend Experience
Sasha Grey in The Girlfriend Experience
Chris Santos in The Girlfriend Experience
Sasha Grey and Chris Santos in The Girlfriend Experience
