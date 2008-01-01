The Great Buck Howard - Zuguide Movie Trailer

John Malkovich stars as Buck Howard, an aging hypnotist/magician whose career takes a turn for the better when he hires an eager young assistant (Colin Hanks, son of Tom Hanks). Toby, the assistant, is a law-school dropout, happy to get some life experience, and genuinely impressed by the antics of his temperamental boss. Emily Blunt plays a tough publicist who helps Buck get his name back in the headlines, and also becomes involved in a romance with Toby. Tom Hanks has a brief role as Toby's disapproving father, and several other celebrities have cameos, including Jon Stewart, Martha Stewart, Regis Philbin, Kelly Ripa and George Takei (Star Trek). Directed by Sean McGinly. With Steve Zahn. Categories: Comedy, Drama. Year: 2008.
Colin Hanks and John Malkovich in The Great Buck Howard
Colin Hanks in The Great Buck Howard
Colin Hanks and John Malkovich in The Great Buck Howard
Tom Hanks in The Great Buck Howard
Emily Blunt in The Great Buck Howard
John Malkovich in The Great Buck Howard
Steve Zahn in The Great Buck Howard
Colin Hanks and Emily Blunt in The Great Buck Howard
John Malkovich in The Great Buck Howard
John Malkovich in The Great Buck Howard
John Malkovich in The Great Buck Howard
