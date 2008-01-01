The Mysteries of Pittsburgh - Zuguide Movie Trailer

A coming-of-age comedy-drama, the film is about Art Bechstein (Jon Foster), a recent college graduate with mixed feelings about his gangster father (Nick Nolte). Art has always kept his family life separate from his friends, but during the summer after he graduates, he meets Cleveland (Peter Sarsgaard), who makes collections for a loan shark buddy of his father's. He also has a romance with a strange girl named Phlox (Mena Suvari) and lusts after Cleveland's girlfriend (Sienna Miller). Based on a novel by Michael Chabon (Wonder Boys). Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber. With Jack Baun and Omid Abtahi. Categories: Adventure, Comedy, Drama. Year: 2008.
Jack Baun and Nick Nolte in The Mysteries of Pittsburgh
Jack Baun in The Mysteries of Pittsburgh
Sienna Miller in The Mysteries of Pittsburgh
Nick Nolte in The Mysteries of Pittsburgh
Jack Baun, Peter Sarsgaard and Sienna Miller in The Mysteries of Pittsburgh
Omid Abtahi in The Mysteries of Pittsburgh
Peter Sarsgaard in The Mysteries of Pittsburgh
Jack Baun in The Mysteries of Pittsburgh
Peter Sarsgaard in The Mysteries of Pittsburgh
Sienna Miller in The Mysteries of Pittsburgh
Mena Suvari in The Mysteries of Pittsburgh
Jack Baun and Sienna Miller in The Mysteries of Pittsburgh
Jon Foster also appeared in The Informers and Thirteen Days.
Rawson Marshall Thurber also appeared in Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story.
Michael Chabon also appeared in Wonder Boys.
Nick Nolte also appeared in Hulk, Cape Fear, Over the Hedge, Hotel Rwanda, The Thin Red Line, U Turn, Peaceful Warrior, Chicago 10, The Spiderwick Chronicles, and Tropic Thunder.
Peter Sarsgaard also appeared in The Dying Gaul, Dead Man Walking, Another Day in Paradise, Garden State, Flightplan, Rendition, Year of the Dog, Elegy, Orphan, Boys Don't Cry, and An Education.
Sienna Miller also appeared in Layer Cake, Stardust, Casanova, G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, Interview, and The Edge of Love.
Mena Suvari also appeared in American Beauty, Domino, Kiss the Girls, Rumor Has It..., and American Pie 2.
Patent: 8,132,204