The Mysteries of Pittsburgh - Zuguide Movie Trailer

A coming-of-age comedy-drama, the film is about Art Bechstein (Jon Foster), a recent college graduate with mixed feelings about his gangster father (Nick Nolte). Art has always kept his family life separate from his friends, but during the summer after he graduates, he meets Cleveland (Peter Sarsgaard), who makes collections for a loan shark buddy of his father's. He also has a romance with a strange girl named Phlox (Mena Suvari) and lusts after Cleveland's girlfriend (Sienna Miller). Based on a novel by Michael Chabon (Wonder Boys). Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber. With Jack Baun and Omid Abtahi. Categories: Adventure, Comedy, Drama. Year: 2008.



