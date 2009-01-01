The New Twenty - Zuguide Movie Trailer

A group of friends from college live together in a kind of urban commune in New York. They are both gay and straight and are from all different backgrounds and races. Seven years after they move to New York, things start to change. Julie (Nicole Bilderback) and Andrew (Ryan Locke) announce they are engaged. Everyone is happy for them, but their adult commitment seems to spell the end of the group's idyll. The arrival of Louie (Terry Serpico), a charismatic older figure, also changes the group dynamic forever. Directed by Chris Mason Johnson. With Thomas Sadoski, Colin Fickes, Andrew Wei Lin, Bill Sage, Larisa Polonsky, Cordelia Reynolds and Heather Litteer. Categories: Drama. Year: 2009.



Nicole Bilderback, Terry Serpico, Colin Fickes and Andrew Wei Lin in The New Twenty







Nicole Bilderback and Cordelia Reynolds in The New Twenty







Colin Fickes in The New Twenty







Nicole Bilderback in The New Twenty







Andrew Wei Lin in The New Twenty







Bill Sage in The New Twenty







Thomas Sadoski in The New Twenty







Thomas Sadoski and Heather Litteer in The New Twenty







Terry Serpico, Colin Fickes, Andrew Wei Lin, Thomas Sadoski and Bill Sage in The New Twenty







Larisa Polonsky in The New Twenty



