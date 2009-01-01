The Taking of Pelham 123 - Zuguide Movie Trailer

Denzel Washington also appeared in Antwone Fisher, Courage Under Fire, Training Day, Remember the Titans, The Bone Collector, Man on Fire, Glory, Inside Man, Deja Vu, American Gangster, The Great Debaters, Crimson Tide, The Hurricane, He Got Game, The Pelican Brief, The Siege, and The Book of Eli.

John Travolta also appeared in Carrie, Pulp Fiction, Grease, Ladder 49, Face/Off, The Thin Red Line, Wild Hogs, Lonely Hearts, Hairspray, Bolt, Be Cool, Swordfish, The General's Daughter, Old Dogs, and From Paris with Love.

Luis Guzmán also appeared in Out of Sight, The Bone Collector, The Cowboy Way, The Limey, Snake Eyes, Traffic, Waiting..., Carlito's Way, Punch-Drunk Love, Boogie Nights, Fast Food Nation, War, Anger Management, Nothing Like the Holidays, Fighting, and Cleaner.

John Turturro also appeared in The Big Lebowski, Barton Fink, O Brother, Where Art Thou?, Miller's Crossing, Do the Right Thing, Jungle Fever, Rounders, Transformers, Sacco and Vanzetti, You Don't Mess with the Zohan, Anger Management, Mr. Deeds, He Got Game, What Just Happened?, Miracle at St. Anna, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, Collateral Damage, and State of Grace.

James Gandolfini also appeared in All the King's Men, The Mexican, True Romance, Lonely Hearts, Crimson Tide, Miracle at St. Anna, Where the Wild Things Are, and In the Loop.

Ramon Rodriguez also appeared in Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen.

Brian Haley also appeared in Gran Torino.

Tony Scott also appeared in Spy Game, Enemy of the State, The Last Boy Scout, The Fan, Domino, Man on Fire, Days of Thunder, Beverly Hills Cop II, True Romance, Deja Vu, and Crimson Tide.

The Taking of Pelham 123 - Links