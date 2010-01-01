The Wolfman - Zuguide Movie Trailer

A haunted nobleman, Lawrence Talbot (Benicio Del Toro) is lured back to his ancestral homeland after his brother disappears and his brother's fianc饠(Emily Blunt) pleads with him to help. But back in the old country, Lawrence realizes that something sinister is going on. He is attacked by a strange creature. A policeman (Hugo Weaving) comes to investigate. Lawrence's parents (Anthony Hopkins and Geraldine Chaplin) won't tell him about a curse he suspects affects their family. Directed by Joe Johnston. With David Sterne. Categories: Horror, Thriller. Year: 2010.
The Wolfman
Benicio Del Toro in The Wolfman
The Wolfman
The Wolfman
Emily Blunt and Benicio Del Toro in The Wolfman
Geraldine Chaplin in The Wolfman
Anthony Hopkins in The Wolfman
The Wolfman
Benicio Del Toro in The Wolfman
Benicio Del Toro in The Wolfman
Hugo Weaving in The Wolfman
Emily Blunt in The Wolfman
David Sterne in The Wolfman
