Two Lovers - Zuguide Movie Trailer

After a recent breakup, Leonard (Joaquin Phoenix), an aspiring photographer, moves back to his childhood home in Brooklyn. Concerned fo rhis future, Leonard's parents set him up with Sandra (Vinessa Shaw), the kind, sweet daughter of a close family friend. But, around the same time, Leonard becomes infatuated with Michele (Gwyneth Paltrow), a beautiful woman who is having a self-destructive affair with a married man. Forced to make a choice between the two women, Leonard must decide between love and desire, and risks the possibility that he could end up all alone. Directed by James Gray. With Isabella Rossellini, Elias Koteas and Moni Moshonov. Categories: Drama, Romance. Year: 2008.
Gwyneth Paltrow in Two Lovers
Elias Koteas and Gwyneth Paltrow in Two Lovers
Gwyneth Paltrow and Joaquin Phoenix in Two Lovers
Joaquin Phoenix in Two Lovers
Moni Moshonov, Joaquin Phoenix and Vinessa Shaw in Two Lovers
Joaquin Phoenix in Two Lovers
Vinessa Shaw in Two Lovers
Gwyneth Paltrow in Two Lovers
Elias Koteas in Two Lovers
Isabella Rossellini in Two Lovers
Joaquin Phoenix in Two Lovers
Vinessa Shaw in Two Lovers
Joaquin Phoenix also appeared in Inventing the Abbotts, The Village, Ladder 49, Gladiator, Signs, Hotel Rwanda, Walk the Line, U Turn, Reservation Road, We Own the Night, Parenthood, and Brother Bear.
Gwyneth Paltrow also appeared in Shakespeare in Love, Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow, Se7en, The Royal Tenenbaums, Hard Eight, Running with Scissors, Iron Man, The Talented Mr. Ripley, Shallow Hal, A Perfect Murder, Great Expectations, and Searching for Debra Winger.
Vinessa Shaw also appeared in The Hills Have Eyes, 40 Days and 40 Nights, and 3:10 to Yuma.
Isabella Rossellini also appeared in Wyatt Earp, Roger Dodger, and Blue Velvet.
Elias Koteas also appeared in The Thin Red Line, Shooter, Zodiac, Dark Streets, The Haunting in Connecticut, Gattaca, Collateral Damage, and Shutter Island.
Moni Moshonov also appeared in We Own the Night.
James Gray also appeared in We Own the Night.
