Uncertainty - Zuguide Movie Trailer

Bobby and Kate (Lynn Collins and Joseph Gordon-Levitt) get into an argument on the Brooklyn Bridge over whether to have a baby and decide to toss a coin. Then, two scenarios play out, one in which they have a child and one in which they don't. These stories involve mystery and drama, and focus on their relationship, their work and families. Directed by David Siegel. With Nelson Landrieu, Assumpta Serna, Ted Oyama and Olivia Thirlby. Categories: Drama. Year: 2008.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Lynn Collins in Uncertainty
Uncertainty
Lynn Collins in Uncertainty
Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Lynn Collins in Uncertainty
Joseph Gordon-Levitt in Uncertainty
Ted Oyama in Uncertainty
Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Lynn Collins in Uncertainty
Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Lynn Collins in Uncertainty
Olivia Thirlby in Uncertainty
Assumpta Serna in Uncertainty
Nelson Landrieu in Uncertainty
Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Lynn Collins in Uncertainty
Lynn Collins also appeared in The Merchant of Venice, The Lake House, The Number 23, Bug, and X-Men Origins: Wolverine.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt also appeared in Halloween H20: 20 Years Later, Brick, 10 Things I Hate About You, The Lookout, Stop Loss, Miracle at St. Anna, Killshot, G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, and (500) Days of Summer.
Olivia Thirlby also appeared in Juno, The Wackness, and Snow Angels.
David Siegel also appeared in Bee Season.
Patent: 8,132,204