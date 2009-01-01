Up in the Air - Zuguide Movie Trailer

Ryan Bingham (George Clooney) works for a large corporation and his job is to go around to its many branches, telling people they have been laid off. Anna Kendrick plays Natalie, a recent college grad who comes to work for Ryan and thinks people should be fired by e-mail. To prove her wrong, Ryan takes her with him on a round of layoffs. Vera Farmiga is Alex, a woman attracted to Ryan. Meanwhile, his sister (Melanie Lynskey) is getting married soon and Ryan takes a cut-out of her and her fianc頷ith him on his travels. Directed by Jason Reitman. With Zach Galifianakis, J.K. Simmons and Jason Bateman. Categories: Comedy, Drama. Year: 2009.
George Clooney in Up in the Air
Up in the Air
George Clooney and Anna Kendrick in Up in the Air
Jason Bateman in Up in the Air
J.K. Simmons in Up in the Air
Anna Kendrick in Up in the Air
George Clooney and Vera Farmiga in Up in the Air
Melanie Lynskey in Up in the Air
Anna Kendrick in Up in the Air
Vera Farmiga in Up in the Air
Zach Galifianakis in Up in the Air
