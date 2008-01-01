Waltz with Bashir - Zuguide Movie Trailer

Discovering that he has no memory of an Israeli Army mission he participated in during the first Lebanon War of the early 1980s, filmmaker Ari Folman sets out on a journey to recover a piece of his life that has been missing for over 20 years. Interviewing old friends and comrades around the world, Folman begins to remember the events as a series of surreal images that lead him deeper and deeper into the mystery of this lost period. Directed by Ari Folman. With Ori Sivan. Categories: Documentary, Animation, Biography, Drama, War. Year: 2008.



Ari Folman in Waltz with Bashir







Waltz with Bashir







Waltz with Bashir







Ari Folman in Waltz with Bashir







Waltz with Bashir







Waltz with Bashir







Ari Folman in Waltz with Bashir







Waltz with Bashir







Waltz with Bashir







Waltz with Bashir







Waltz with Bashir







Waltz with Bashir







Waltz with Bashir



