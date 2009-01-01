Lance (Robin Williams) is a teacher whose son, Kyle (Daryl Sabara) strangles himself under especially unpleasant circumstances. Lance, a failed novelist, forges a diary supposedly written by Kyle, to put his son in a more sympathetic light, and posts it on the Internet. Lance becomes a hero, and his girlfriend (Alexie Gilmore), who was getting interested in a younger colleague (Henry Simmons), comes back to him. But Kyle's best friend knows that the diary is a fake, and Lance dreads the day the truth will come out. Directed by Bobcat Goldthwait. With Geoffrey Pierson. Categories: Comedy, Drama. Year: 2009.
Robin Williams in World's Greatest Dad
World's Greatest Dad
Robin Williams in World's Greatest Dad
Robin Williams and Daryl Sabara in World's Greatest Dad
World's Greatest Dad
Geoffrey Pierson in World's Greatest Dad
Robin Williams, Alexie Gilmore and Daryl Sabara in World's Greatest Dad
Alexie Gilmore in World's Greatest Dad
Henry Simmons in World's Greatest Dad
Robin Williams in World's Greatest Dad
Robin Williams in World's Greatest Dad
Robin Williams also appeared in Jumanji, Awakenings, The Aristocrats, Hook, Good Will Hunting, Good Morning, Vietnam, License to Wed, Mrs. Doubtfire, Everyone's Hero, August Rush, Death to Smoochy, Artificial Intelligence: AI, Deconstructing Harry, House of D, Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian, Night at the Museum, and Old Dogs.
Daryl Sabara also appeared in Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams, Spy Kids, Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over, It's Complicated, and A Christmas Carol.
Jermaine Williams also appeared in The Comebacks, Stomp the Yard, and The Great Debaters.
Bobcat Goldthwait also appeared in Blow.
Henry Simmons also appeared in Taxi.
Geoffrey Pierson also appeared in D-War.
Patent: 8,132,204